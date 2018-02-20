Broughton star and Boston College guard Jerome Robinson hurt in game at NC State

Former Broughton High School basketball star Jerome Robinson took a hard fall early in the first half versus N.C. State, and had to be taken to the locker room.

At the 10:02 mark, Robinson, the Boston College junior guard, had his layup attempt blocked by N.C. State sophomore center Omer Yurtseven. Robinson landed hard on the floor under the basket in front of the Wolfpack bench. State scored on the other end, but play was stopped after the basket as Robinson remained on the floor in pain.

The Eagles’ medical staff came out to check on the 6-6 Robinson, and took him to the end of the Boston College bench to evaluate the injury.

Robinson was holding his left elbow as he walked to the bench. After a short time on the bench, Robinson was taken back to the locker room. At the time of the fall, Robinson had two points in 10 minutes of action.

Robinson came into the game averaging 21 points per game. Robinson came back from the locker room with 3:24 remaining in the first half with a shooting sleeve on his left elbow. Boston College trailed N.C State 36-22 when he returned. After the game Robinson said the elbow was “a little sore.” Yurtseven bumped Robinson, who finished with eight points, in the air and Robinson didn’t catch himself when he landed, instead bracing the fall with his elbow.

“It’s not anything too serious,” Robinson said. “It was just a bruise.”

Robinson took some medicine and played 33 minutes as the Wolfpack won 82-66. Robinson is now 0-for-2 in his home state. UNC defeated Boston College 96-66 on Jan. 9.

“It was a tough game,” Robinson said. “It’s the game of basketball, it can happen anywhere and it happened here. It’s alright.”