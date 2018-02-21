Steve Spurrier Jr. headed west for new job

Steve Spurrier Jr. is on the move again.
The former University of South Carolina assistant coach, and son of former Gamecocks college football coach Steve Spurrier, is heading west for another assistant’s role.
Spurrier Jr. is leaving his job as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky for a position on the Washington State coaching staff under head coach Mike Leach, according to multiple reports.
WKU Football Quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier Jr. is leaving the program for the same job at Washington State.— WKU Redzone Radio (@WKURedzone) February 21, 2018
It’s not certain what Spurrier Jr.’s role will be under Leach, who serves as a quarterbacks coach. He could wind up as the receivers or running backs coach, according to 247sports.com.
Spurrier Jr. spent a season on coach Bob Stoops’ University of Oklahoma football staff in an off-the-field capacity before going to Western Kentucky.
Prior to that, Spurrier Jr. spent 11 seasons at South Carolina as the Gamecocks’ wide receivers coach.
He added titles of passing game coordinator in 2009, recruiting coordinator in 2011 and co-offensive coordinator in 2012.
Before joining his father at South Carolina, Spurrier Jr. worked from 1994-2004 in assistant coaching positions at Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona and with the NFL’s Washington Redskins.
This move means the HBC can donate the Western Kentucky shirt he wore in the stands while rooting on the Hilltoppers this season.
The elder Steve Spurrier attended Western Kentucky’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores in November 2017. He wore a blaring red shirt that screamed “WESTERN KENTUCKY.”
Steve Spurrier at WKU game #oldballcoach pic.twitter.com/i4oNy1WPWK— Chris Salyers (@ccsalyers) November 4, 2017
Look who’s in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/wmKTOLfKpc— Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) November 4, 2017
Looks like the Ole' Ball Coach made it out to the Vandy, WKU game today! #TopsOnTop pic.twitter.com/cEpNRYBhte— WKU SigEp (@WKUSigEp) November 4, 2017
