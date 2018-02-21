ESPN anchor likes two Triangle teams in the Final Four

ESPN announcer Dan Dakich is high on the UNC Tar Heels. During the broadcast of the No. 10 Tar Heels game at Syracuse, Dakich called UNC a Final Four team multiple times in the second half.
Dakich said he liked Carolina, Duke, Ohio State, Michigan State and maybe Arizona to make it to San Antonio. “Yeah, I just gave you five Final Four teams,” Dakich joked.
Moments later, after a slam dunk from Theo Pinson, Dakich repeated his claim, “this is a Final Four team” he said with added emphasis. North Carolina has played in the last two Final Fours, winning it all in 2017.
