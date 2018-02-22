More Videos

College Sports

What a former Gamecock in South Florida saw on day of school shooting

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

February 22, 2018 11:07 AM

Former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst is in South Florida training for the NFL Combine, and that has meant being right next to the biggest news story in the nation – the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school sits about 15 miles from Davie, Fla., where Hurst has been working out six days a week since leaving USC. On the day of the shooting, he and former Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen were driving home when police heading toward the incident raced past them.

“We were driving on 575 and like three cops came ripping up the left lane,” Hurst said. “I thought he was going to get pulled over, but (Allen) got out of the way and they kept going. I thought, ‘What in the world are they heading to?’ ”

When Hurst got back to his residence, he found out.

“I got home and looked everything up on the Internet and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’ve got to be kidding me,’ ” he said. “Sure enough those cops were headed there.”

Davie, Fla., and Parkland, Fla., both are in Broward County.

“There are no words to even describe it,” Hurst said. “It’s absolutely insane to me.”

Hurst is training with Pete Bommarito at Bommarito Performance Systems. He will begin his tour through the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 28.

Hurst is South Carolina’s all-time leading receiver at tight end. He is projected to be either a late first-round or second-round selection in April’s NFL Draft.

