NC State disassociated itself with sports agent involved in FBI investigation in 2012

N.C. State disassociated itself with Andy Miller, a former ASM sports agent who’s involved in the FBI’s investigation into payments to college basketball players, in 2012, N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement on Friday.
The school released a copy of the disassociation letter Friday morning, less than five hours after Yahoo! Sports published documents obtained as part of the FBI’s investigation that allege former Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith, Jr., owed $73,500 in loans he received from ASM, Miller’s company. A Dec. 31, 2015 balance sheet included in the Yahoo! report notes that Smith had received a loan for $43,500.
Smith played at N.C. State in the 2016-17 season before declaring for the NBA draft.
In response to the Yahoo! report, Yow said in a statement the school had no prior knowledge of Smith receiving money from Miller’s agency, which could have compromised his NCAA eligibility.
“We learned of the report this morning and it is the first we’ve heard about this information,” Yow said. “The report involves an agent NC State disassociated with in 2012. Of course, we will fully cooperate with any investigations or inquiries.”
The disassociation letter to Miller, effective for 10 years, was dated Sept. 19, 2012 and signed by Carrie Doyle, N.C. State’s senior associate athletic director for compliance.
Doyle said the school took action against Miller because of his dishonesty about his business relationship with Desmond Eastmond, an AAU coach.
N.C. State investigated Eastmond in 2010 to determine if he had provided impermissible benefits to N.C. State athletes. Eastmond coached the Worldwide Renegades AAU team in Georgia. Eastmond’s list of players included J.J. Hickson, who played one season at N.C. State in 2007-08 before the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him in the first round of the 2008 NBA draft, guard Lorenzo Brown, who played at N.C. State from 2010-13, and forward Richard Howell, who played at N.C. State from 2009-13.
Miller, according to the letter from N.C. State, denied any association with Eastmond. The NCAA later found that Eastmond did have a business relationship with Miller. On July 5, 2012, the NCAA banned Eastmond and three other AAU coaches from participating in sanctioned summer league events due to their ties with Miller.
“This subsequent revelation is troubling and creates vulnerability for N.C. State athletics that we cannot tolerate,” Doyle wrote in the letter to Miller.
The letter to Miller states “No provision of any benefits by you or any of your businesses to NC State’s current or prospective student-athletes, including anything of monetary value.”
Among other provisions, the letter banned Miller from access to non-public areas of N.C. State athletic facilities. It also stipulates that he could have no contact with “current or future student athletes for any purpose.”
In November 2011, N.C. State also sent a disassociation letter to Eric Leak, after the NCAA said he had provided improper benefits to N.C. State basketball players C.J. Leslie and Tracy Smith.
