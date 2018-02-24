Charlotte 49ers get crushed by Thundering Herd on road as losing streak grows

Jon Elmore drained a career-high nine 3-pointers and finished with 38 points as Marshall raced past Charlotte 103-75 Saturday night, closing out its home slate at the Cam Henderson Center and rebounding from a loss to Old Dominion that ended a five-game win streak.
Marshall scored 22 of the game's first 24 points.
Marshall (20-9, 11-5 Conference USA) has two road games left and ends the regular season with a trip to C-USA leader Middle Tennessee. The Thundering Herd handed Middle Tennessee its first conference loss Jan. 18.
Elmore matched his career high of 38 points set in the season opener against Tennessee-Martin. C.J. Burks added 16 points with five assists for the Herd, Darius George scored 13 and Ajdin Penava 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks before fouling out. Marshall shot 54 percent (39 of 72) and made 16 from distance in 38 attempts.
Never miss a local story.
Jon Davis led Charlotte (5-22, 1-15) with 23 points, giving him 67 career double-figure scoring games. Andrien White added 19 and Milos Supica 15.
White became the 28th player in school history to score 1,000 career points with 17:23 left in the game.
The 49ers shot 42 percent (28 of 67) with five 3s and have lost 14 in a row.
Charlotte returns to Halton Arena for two more games this season. Thursday, the 49ers play Florida International, then finish their home schedule Saturday against Florida Atlantic. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Elsewhere
Appalachian State 69, Little Rock 67: Justin Forrest and Ronshad Shabazz each scored 18 points and Tyrell Johnson made a critical shot block as the Mountaineers turned back the Trojans.
Nursing a 65-62 lead with 18 seconds left, Johnson blocked Little Rock's K.J. Gilmore on a drive to the basket, and Craig Hinton grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Hinton sank both for Appalachian State (13-17, 8-9 Sun Belt), making it a two-possession game.
Little Rock's leading scorer Jaizec Lottie made two baskets in the last nine seconds, but it wasn't enough. Shabazz answered the first bucket with a pair of free throws and Lottie hit from 3 as time ran out. Lottie tied his career high 17 points for the host Trojans (6-23, 3-13).
Little Rock held a slight edge on the boards, but Appalachian State pulled down 20 of its 26 rebounds off the defensive glass.
Shabazz made four of Appalachian State's 13 3-pointers. The Mountaineers are in a crowd of six teams lurking within a game of each other for fourth and fifth place in the Sun Belt.
MARSHALL 103, CHARLOTTE 75
CHARLOTTE (5-22): Supica 7-12 1-2 15, Haslem 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 6-17 7-8 23, Vasic 3-7 3-4 10, White 8-16 3-3 19, Blight 0-0 0-0 0, Garvin 3-7 0-0 6, Ajukwa 1-7 0-0 2, McGill 0-1 0-0 0, Bias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 14-17 75.
MARSHALL (20-9): Penava 3-8 4-6 10, Mijovic 1-3 0-0 2, Burks 6-16 2-2 16, J.Elmore 13-17 3-3 38, O.Elmore 2-5 0-0 6, George 6-6 0-1 13, Koljanin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-1 5, Thieneman 0-0 0-0 0, Villers 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, West 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 3-5 0-0 6, Bledsoe 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-72 9-13 103.
Halftime—Marshall 45-30. 3-Point Goals—Charlotte 5-20 (Davis 4-11, Vasic 1-3, Garvin 0-1, Ajukwa 0-2, White 0-3), Marshall 16-38 (J.Elmore 9-12, O.Elmore 2-5, Burks 2-10, George 1-1, Williams 1-1, Bledsoe 1-1, Reed 0-1, West 0-2, Watson 0-2, Penava 0-3). Fouled Out—Penava. Rebounds—Charlotte 39 (White 11), Marshall 35 (Penava, J.Elmore 9). Assists—Charlotte 15 (Davis 8), Marshall 24 (Burks 5). Total Fouls—Charlotte 12, Marshall 15. A—6,575 (9,048).
APPALACHIAN ST. 69, UALR 67
APPALACHIAN ST. (13-17): T.Johnson 3-7 1-2 9, I.Johnson 3-4 0-0 6, Kinney 3-5 2-2 9, Forrest 7-11 2-2 18, Shabazz 5-15 4-7 18, Seacat 1-1 0-1 2, Hinton 0-1 2-2 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 23-47 13-18 69.
UALR (6-23): Mompremier 3-6 2-2 9, Brady 4-6 0-0 9, Lottie 6-10 3-6 17, Gilmore 2-9 0-0 4, Marcus 2-4 0-0 4, Bankston 2-2 0-1 4, O.Black 2-5 3-4 7, A.Black 2-5 0-0 5, Corcoran 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 25-52 10-15 67.
Halftime—33-33. 3-Point Goals—Appalachian St. 10-27 (Shabazz 4-10, Forrest 2-5, T.Johnson 2-6, Kinney 1-1, Williams 1-3, I.Johnson 0-1, Hinton 0-1), UALR 7-14 (Corcoran 2-3, Lottie 2-4, A.Black 1-2, Mompremier 1-2, Brady 1-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Appalachian St. 24 (Kinney 7), UALR 26 (Lottie 9). Assists—Appalachian St. 12 (Forrest 4), UALR 13 (O.Black 3). Total Fouls—Appalachian St. 13, UALR 16. A—2,472 (5,600).
Comments