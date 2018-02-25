NC State guard wears bandage on left hand, but isn’t injured

RALEIGH Fret not, N.C. State basketball fans, Markell Johnson’s left hand is not injured.

Yes, the sophomore point guard wore what appeared to be a large white bandage on this hand during the second half of Tuesday night’s 82-66 ACC win over Boston College at PNC Arena. Johnson wore a black bandage over his hand, with his two fingers wrapped during the home contest against Florida State on Sunday.

What he actually wore was a non-gripping sleeve that covered the palm and top of his hand but left his fingers free. N.C. State’s training staff provided it and it is legal under NCAA and NBA rules.

When asked about Johnson’s health status after the Boston College game, N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said he had no information about it. That’s because, while the training staff regularly updates him on injuries to his players, Johnson wasn’t injured so no update was given.

“I have no idea,” Keatts said. “I don’t know if it was a fashion statement or not. I let the trainer deal with that. The only thing I can tell you is, if he can’t play, I’ll know that. I don’t know what happened. If he comes up here, ask him. Or I’ll ask him and tell you later on. I don’t know.”