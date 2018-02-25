Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and coach Mike Krzyzewski will try to stretch the Blue Devils’ win streak to six Monday night at Virginia Tech.
College Sports

College basketball: Monday’s regional game to watch

February 25, 2018 09:38 PM

No. 5 DUKE (24-5, 12-4 ACC) at VIRGINIA TECH (20-9, 9-7)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va., 7 p.m., ESPN

The Blue Devils have won five straight and for the first time in school history, they’ve held four straight ACC foes to fewer than 60 points. Grayson Allen is averaging 20.2 points and five assists in the winning streak. It’s Senior Night at Virginia Tech and among those being honored is guard Justin Bibbs, who led the Hokies in their 89-75 home victory last season over Duke, which was ranked fifth nationally then as well.

Steve Lyttle

