Stephen Davis Jr. back with South Carolina football

Former Dutch Fork football star Stephen Davis Jr., son of former NFL star Stephen Davis is back with South Carolina football.
His name was listed on the official spring roster and a school official confirmed his presence on the team. Davis started his career at Auburn, left, walked-on at USC and left the team in late August.
“Stephen came to me and felt like he wanted another opportunity to play football” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “We gave him that opportunity.”
Davis is listed as a linebacker.
Davis, the son of former NFL, Auburn and Spartanburg High star Stephen Davis, bounced between safety and running back in high school. He spent one year with the Tigers and news that he was joining USC came out at the end of last May.
The 6-foot-3, 206-pound athlete practiced with South Carolina’s running backs last August.
