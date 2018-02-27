More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

South Carolina offensive lineman Malik Young is in the thick of the competition for the left tackle job. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina offensive lineman Malik Young is in the thick of the competition for the left tackle job. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Former starter moving to the other side of the ball for South Carolina football

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 27, 2018 12:49 PM

Malik Young opened the 2017 football season as South Carolina’s starting left tackle almost by default.

He’ll start the spring of 2018 on the other side of the ball.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Young has been moved to defensive tackle. The fifth-year senior lineman moves to a spot South Carolina needs to shore up.

“We only have Kobe (Smith) and Javon (Kinlaw) as mainstays up front inside,” Muschamp said. “Keir Thomas has played end and tackle, but we don’t have a lot of quality experience behind them.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Young started nine games at right tackle in 2016 and the first two of 2017 at left tackle. He was supplanted by Dennis Daley, got two starts on the right side because of injuries and did not return after an injury against Texas A&M.

At 6-foot-3, 292 pounds, he adds bulk to a position without much experience. The Gamecocks lose two of their top three tackles, leaving Javon Kinlaw, rotation player Kobe Smith and a slew of question marks, including junior college signee Jabari Ellis and four-star freshman Rick Sandidge.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video