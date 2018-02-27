South Carolina starter granted a sixth season

South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley was set to start his senior season in 2018.
Now make that his junior season.
A school official confirmed the Latta, S.C. product was granted a sixth season by the NCAA. That means Stanley, who started all of last season, will have two more years as a Gamecock.
Stanley redshirted as a true freshman while recovering from wrist surgery. He played in every game as a redshirt freshman and was poised to start the next season, but an ankle knocked him out a few snaps into the opener.
Muschamp announced Tuesday that Stanley, who has been a guard to this point, will move over to center, a spot vacated by longtime fixture Alan Knott.
The Gamecocks have three seniors in their projected top group in tackles Dennis Daley and Blake Camper and guard Zack Bailey, who played tackle last season.
