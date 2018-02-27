South Carolina starter granted a sixth season

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:37 Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory Pause 1:10 It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 1:21 Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 0:45 Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 1:14 Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 3:02 ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 1:42 Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley talked to the media during the Pigskin sports event. Stanley says the team is working hard and doesn't listen to the pre-season predictions. gmelendez@thestate.com

