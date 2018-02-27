More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley talked to the media during the Pigskin sports event. Stanley says the team is working hard and doesn't listen to the pre-season predictions. gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley talked to the media during the Pigskin sports event. Stanley says the team is working hard and doesn't listen to the pre-season predictions. gmelendez@thestate.com

College Sports

South Carolina starter granted a sixth season

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 27, 2018 02:28 PM

South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley was set to start his senior season in 2018.

Now make that his junior season.

A school official confirmed the Latta, S.C. product was granted a sixth season by the NCAA. That means Stanley, who started all of last season, will have two more years as a Gamecock.

Stanley redshirted as a true freshman while recovering from wrist surgery. He played in every game as a redshirt freshman and was poised to start the next season, but an ankle knocked him out a few snaps into the opener.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Muschamp announced Tuesday that Stanley, who has been a guard to this point, will move over to center, a spot vacated by longtime fixture Alan Knott.

The Gamecocks have three seniors in their projected top group in tackles Dennis Daley and Blake Camper and guard Zack Bailey, who played tackle last season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video