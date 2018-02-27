Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell, the former Cuthbertson High standout, appears recovered from a concussion and could start Wednesday night against Florida State.
College Sports

College basketball: Wednesday’s regional games to watch

February 27, 2018 02:57 PM

FLORIDA STATE (19-9, 8-8 ACC) at No. 18 CLEMSON (21-7, 10-6)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 9 p.m., ESPNU

The Seminoles beat Clemson 81-79 in overtime last month in Tallahassee, forcing 21 Tiger turnovers. Those Clemson errors enabled the Seminoles to make a 15-2 run late in regulation and force overtime. ... Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell appears recovered from a concussion and could start in this game.

LSU (16-12, 7-9 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (15-14, 6-10)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

LSU ranks second in the SEC in steals and fewest turnovers – bad news for a Gamecocks team that is near the bottom in ball-handling statistics. ...South Carolina’s Chris Silva ranks fourth nationally in trips to the foul line. He’s been there 247 times this season.

LENOIR-RHYNE (11-15) at QUEENS (26-2)

South Atlantic Conference quarterfinal

Levine Athletic Center, Charlotte, 7 p.m.

The Royals swept their regular-season meetings with Lenoir-Rhyne, as Todd Withers averaged 16.5 points and eight rebounds. Queens outrebounded the Bears by a big margin in both games. ...The other three SAC quarterfinal games Wednesday have No. 8 seed Anderson at No. 1 Lincoln Memorial; No. 6 Newberry at No. 3 Carson-Newman; and No. 5 Coker at No. 4 Wingate.

JOHNSON C. SMITH (18-10) vs. LINCOLN or FAYETTEVILLE STATE

CIAA quarterfinal, Bojangles’ Coliseum, 8:50 p.m.

The Golden Bulls are No. 1 seed from the South Division but lost two of their final three regular-season games. They will face the winner of Tuesday’s Lincoln-Fayetteville State game. The Bulls swept two regular-season meetings with Fayetteville State but lost their only game with Lincoln.

Steve Lyttle

