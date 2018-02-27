More Videos

College Sports

South Carolina spring football rundown: Injuries, departures, position changes

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 27, 2018 03:07 PM

As South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp opened spring practice Tuesday, he ran down a list of housekeeping issues for his roster.

That included injuries, position changes, a couple departures and why some families faces could miss practice here and there.

Injuries:

▪  LB Bryson Allen-Williams (Shoulder) – Non-contact, will be in 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s

▪  DB Jaylin Dickerson (Shoulder) – Non-contact, will be in 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s

▪  DB Tavyn Jackson (Hamstring) – Limited, likely back within a few days

▪  WR Shi Smith (Ankle) – Limited, likely back within a few days

▪  RB Mon Denson (knee) – Out until the end of spring break

Out for spring:

▪  LB Ernest Jones (Back)

▪  DB Jamyest Williams (shoulder)

▪  DT Aaron Thompson (Shoulder)

▪  RB Lavonte Valentine (recovering from ACL surgery)

▪  DB/LB Antoine Wilder (Elbow)

Position changes

▪  Zack Bailey from right tackle to guard

▪  Donell Stanley from guard to center

▪  Malik Young from offensive tackle to defensive tackle

Leaving

▪  RB CJ Freeman

▪  WR Jared Washington (Will graduate, has a summer internship)

Quote on a few practice absences:

“We do have some class conflicts I’ll hit on. A.J. Turner, Malik Young, Christian Pellage, several guys that may or may not be there during the flex session. I know how you guys are. You pull your rosters out, figure who’s not at practice and I get phone calls all night about why they weren’t at practice. Just to let you know, that’s where they are. We do go to class here. Very proud of those young men.”

- Will Muschamp

