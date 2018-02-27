More Videos

UNC Tar Heel basketball player Theo Pinson shows off traffic control wand skills and some nifty footwork as he directs his teammates from their charter flight on a recent road trip. UNC Athletics
College Sports

Theo Pinson, best coach at UNC?

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

February 27, 2018 09:33 PM

CHAPEL HILL

During his time at North Carolina, Tar Heels’ fans have gotten to know senior Theo Pinson as a jack of all trades on the court, but is he the best coach as well?

During the first half of No. 9 UNC’s home finale against Miami, Pinson was featured in the ‘94 Feet with Jay Bilas’ feature. Bilas, who was on the broadast crew for ESPN, walks the length of the basketball court with one player, asking them a series of questions. Pinson, the senior from Greensboro, was featured this week.

The first question Bilas had for Pinson, who always has a quick wit that has made him a media favorite, who was the best coach on the UNC staff. Without missing a beat Pinson replied: “The best coach ... by far is me.”

Bilas asked Pinson how he became the best coach on a bench that includes Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams. Pinson referenced his time on the sidelines last season when UNC played in, and won the Maui Invitational championship in Lahaina, Hawaii. Pinson missed the tournament with an injury, but was on the bench coaching up his teammates.

“My Maui Invitational coaching experience was great,” Pinson told Bilas. “And I was undefeated.”

The Tar Heels defeated Wisconsin, 71-56, in the championship game.

Pinson, who leads the Tar Heels in assists, also told Bilas he was the best player.

“I make plays, I score and I’m good looking,” Pinson said.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

