North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Miami's Dewan Huell (20) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
College Sports

Newton’s buzzer beater ruins Senior Night at UNC

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

February 27, 2018 11:08 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Joel Berry’s last shot ever at the Dean Dome was a big one. Ja’Quan Newton’s was bigger.

Berry hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 88 with 4.1 seconds remaining. Newton, the senior guard for the Hurricanes, took the inbound pass, raced up the court and threw up a shot from just inside the halfcourt line, the ball going through the net with no time remaining, giving Newton 15 points and the Hurricanes the 91-88 win to ruin Berry’s Senior Night.

Berry finished with 31 points to lead all scorers.

Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton spoils North Carolina's “Senior Night” after sinking the game winning shot at the buzzer on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willettrwillett@newsobserver.com

UNC coach Roy Williams addresses the Smith Center crowd and his senior players following their last home game on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willettrwillett@newsobserver.com

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

