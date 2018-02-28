Gamecocks spring practice report: Joyner’s debut and a first depth chart

South Carolina football opened spring practice Wednesday morning. The first two periods focused on special teams, so there’s not that much to look at there. But the last drills involved full offensive and defensive teams and gave a preview of USC’s depth chart, plus a look at a high-interest player.

Observations:

▪ We got our first real look at freshman QB Dakereon Joyner. He worked with the No. 4 offense on a drill where the group worked down the field against no defense. He made a few short throws, nothing that looked too taxing and generally ran that show with receivers such as early enrollee Darius Rush and walk-on Eddie Moss catching passes. Joyner had early enrollee running back Deshaun Fenwick beside him, and 6-foot-1 freshman looked tall and lanky.

▪ Per the first set of drills, this is the opening depth chart:

1ST TEAM

Offense

QB: Jake Bentley

RB: Ty’Son Williams

WR: Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards, Randrecous Davis (Shi Smith is out)

TE: Jacob August (K.C. Crosby worked in)

OT: Dennis Daley, Blake Camper

OG: Zack Bailey, Sadarius Hutcherson

C: Donell Stanley

Defense

DL: D.J. Wonnum, Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas (At tackle), Aaron Sterling (End)

LB: Bryson Allen-Williams, T.J. Brunson, Sherrod Greene

DB: Javon Charleston, Steven Montac, Kenneth Coleman (Nickel), Rashad Fenton, Keisean Nixon

2ND TEAM

Offense

QB: Michael Scarnecchia

RB: Rico Dowdle (A.J. Turner was at class)

WR: Davis, Ortre Smith (Also worked with No. 1s), Chavis Dawkins, Chad Terrell

TE: Kyle Markway, Crosby

OT: Eric Douglas, Maxwell Iyama

OG: Jordan Rhodes, Hank Manos

C: Chandler Farrell

Defense

DL: Brad Johnson, Shameik Blackshear, Kobe Smith, Javion Duncan

LB: Damani Staley, Rosendo Louis, Daniel Fennell

DB: R.J. Roderick, Zay Brown, Korey Banks, Jaylin Dickerson, Israel Mukuamu

3RD TEAM

Offense

QB: Jay Urich

RB: Deshaun Fenwick

WR: Shemar Glenn, Darius Rush

TE: Will Register, Caleb Jenerette

OT: Jordon Carty, Cameron Johnson

OG: Wyatt Campbell, Will Putnam

C: Summie Carlay

▪ Samuel was out catching punts and working with the offense in that non-contact drill. It’s his first on-field practice action since breaking a bone in his leg against Kentucky in September. Muschamp said he’d been cleared to go, but the staff will gradually move him through spring.

▪ LB Bryson Allen-Williams, WR Deebo Samuel and S Jaylin Dickerson were in yellow non-contact jerseys. In a departure from previous seasons, the players who are out long term, which Muschamp detailed Tuesday, were not in yellow.

▪ Joyner went with a sleeve on his throwing arm on the chilly morning.

▪ Punt/kick returns were on the far side of the field, making it hard to see, but Nixon, who showed well at corner in the bowl game, was one of the players catching them. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was harassing returners as they tried to field the balls.

▪ During stretching, linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler delivered a leg drop wrestling move on Fenton.