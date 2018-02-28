More Videos

Coach Will Muschamp leads the Gamecocks on their first practice for spring football at the University of South Carolina practice field Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Coach Will Muschamp leads the Gamecocks on their first practice for spring football at the University of South Carolina practice field Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

College Sports

Jamyest Williams with the ball in his hands? Will Muschamp weighs in

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 28, 2018 03:33 PM

Jamyest Williams came to South Carolina with a reputation as someone who could do a lot in several phases.

Yes, the 5-foot-7, 175-pounder was dynamic on the defensive side, and showed that by earning starting work in an up-and-down freshman season. But on the high school level, he was also someone who could get the ball in his hands and make plays in space.

So do Will Muschamp and his staff have any plans to get Williams the ball? To a degree.

“He’s got an opportunity to be the punt returner on special teams,” Muschamp said. “And contributed for us on special teams last year on the coverage units. But not on offense.”

He’d be competing to fill the punt return spot left by Chris Lammons, a corner/safety who showed some pop and explosiveness in that role last season.

South Carolina football opened spring practice at their practice field on February 28, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyregmcintyre@thestate.com

USC will have a lot of options potentially at that spot. Muschamp named wide receiver Shi Smith, corner Korey Banks, receiver Randrecous Davis and corner Rashad Fenton as others. That’s to say nothing of the return of dangerous kick returner Deebo Samuel (two scores last year on two returns) and tailback A.J. Turner, who was second on the team in kick return yards behind Fenton.

On offense, South Carolina is relatively loaded at the skill positions, with the top four running backs returning and every wide receiver who caught a pass last season. As a high school senior, Williams had 989 rushing/receiving yards and 16 touchdowns at 9.5 yards per touch.

