College basketball: Thursday’s regional games to watch

N.C. STATE (20-9, 10-6 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (11-18, 4-12)
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 8 p.m., WMYT
Georgia Tech has lost seven straight but has home victories this season over Miami and Notre Dame. ...The Wolfpack is creeping into Top-25 conversation and coming off a 20-point victory over Florida State. Charlotte’s Allerik Freeman scored 25 in that game.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (13-16, 7-9 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (5-22, 1-15)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Tipoff for this game (and Saturday’s contest) is a half-hour later than usual, because the 49ers’ women’s team will play at 5 p.m. A loss here would be 15 straight for Charlotte and set a program record. The 49ers lost 79-59 at FIU in January. Jon Davis led Charlotte with 15 points. In their past two home games, the 49ers have lost by one point and then fallen in overtime.
WINTHROP (18-11) vs. GARDNER-WEBB (14-17)
Big South Tournament quarterfinal
Kimmel Arena, Asheville, 3 p.m.
Winthrop opens defense of its Big South tournament title as the No. 3 seed, and the Eagles are facing sixth-seed Gardner-Webb for the third straight year in the conference tournament. Winthrop easily beat the Runnin’ Bulldogs in their two regular-season meetings, but the Eagles have lost two straight entering the tournament.
Steve Lyttle
