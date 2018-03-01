Dakereon Joyner finally takes field at South Carolina. Now what?

The early returns on South Carolina freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner are that it’s much too early to tell anything about the four-star prospect’s potential for the 2018 season.
“It’s one practice,” Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon said Wednesday. “You want to see what he can and can’t handle. Right now, he’s taking in a lot. There’s a lot left to see on what he can and cannot do.”
Joyner was the jewel of South Carolina’s 2018 signing class and the state’s Mr. Football after throwing for 9,574 yards and rushing for another 3,324 in his career at Fort Dorchester High School.
He worked out as the fourth-team quarterback Wednesday during the portion of practice that was open to the media, behind Jake Bentley, Michael Scarnecchia and Jay Urich.
“Being a freshman quarterback is the most difficult thing you can do, whether you are talking about being in college football or going to the National Football League,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “You are calling the protection, you’re calling the run game, you’ve got a lot on your plate as far as not just making decisions when the ball is snapped.
“There is a lot going on, on top of the fact that he’s taking a full load in the classroom and he’s got to manage his life. There’s a lot going on for all freshmen, but for the quarterback there is no question there’s a lot going on.”
