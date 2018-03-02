How these Gamecocks basically get ‘a redshirt without a redshirt’

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp went on at length as to how his early enrollee freshmen will benefit from getting this spring practice under their belts.
His offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon summed it up in just one short sentence.
“It’s like getting a redshirt without a redshirt,” McClendon said.
With the arrival of the early signing period came a historic influx of early enrollees. The Gamecocks have 13, and while all are fresh from the high school ranks, some skinny and in need of more work in a college weight room, many were out on the field, working with the second and third units as spring practice commenced.
“They get an entire offseason, get an entire spring practice and they get the summer time, which is when they normally come in,” McClendon said. “So those guys come and they’re a part of the team. They’ve been through practice. They know exactly what the expectations are. They know how things run, and they can go in, and it’s a lot smoother for those guys when it comes to transition.”
He noted on Wednesday, they didn’t know “which side is up or down,” as they took their first shot at college practices. But they had a little preparation from the offseason work, which hardly lasted a month and a half with the early start to spring.
For McClendon, this is a chance to learn a little about his new players, especially as they get more comfortable. Seven of the 11 signees on his side of the ball are enrolled, including quarterback Dakereon Joyner, running back Deshaun Fenwick and wide receiver Darius Rush, who all were out in team drills in the first practice.
Muschamp was posed a question about this being a chance for the newcomers to get their feet wet. He zoomed right past that.
“We need to find out who can help us,” Muschamp said. “We don’t have a deep enough roster right now to get anybody’s feet wet. At the end of the day, we’re going to throw them in the ocean and see what happens. I’ve been very pleased with those guys, their work ethic.”
In his brief USC tenure, he’s not been shy about playing young guys. His first class produced five freshman starters and four other rotation players. Five members of his next class became first-year starters, with four getting roles of various sizes in the rotations.
The Gamecocks return a lot on offense, but probably will be looking to shore up a few more holes along the defensive side. But Muschamp had an approach he aimed to use with his new players, and it came with a promise.
“They get an opportunity to go out for 15 days and prove their mettle and see what they can do for our football team to help us,” Muschamp said. “If they can help us, they’re going to play. It’s no different than what I told them in recruiting: If you’re good enough, you’ll play. If you’re the best, you’ll start. That’s up to you, not me.”
