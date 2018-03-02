Dylan Thompson back in the NFL, minus the jersey

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson is getting back into football.
The Boiling Springs native has been hired by the Detroit Lions as a character coach/team development, The State confirmed Friday afternoon.
Thompson was previously serving as the Charleston Southern Men’s Basketball Director of Player Development.
Thompson played for the Gamecocks from 2010-14 and set a school record and led the SEC with 3,564 passing yards during his senior season.
He split time with starting quarterback Connor Shaw in 2012 and 2013 and threw the game-winning touchdown pass for the Gamecocks in the final seconds of the Outback Bowl during his sophomore season.
Thompson went undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft but was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent. He split time between the practice squad and active roster during his rookie season.
He also spent time on the Rams roster for brief stints in 2016 and 2017 before being hired by Charleston Southern in the summer of 2017.
So happy for @DylanPThompson on his new position with the @Lions #NFL #CarolinaMade— Bobby Bentley (@bobbybentley) March 2, 2018
Great things happen to great people
Big local news for Dylan Thompson, (@DylanPThompson) as he has been hired by the Detroit Lions as a Character/ Player Development Coach. @Spartanburg1400— Cole Bryson (@TheColeBryson) March 2, 2018
