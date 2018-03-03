More Videos

South Carolina tight ends coach Pat Washington weighs in on Hayden Hurst going through the NFL combine and draft process
South Carolina tight ends coach Pat Washington weighs in on Hayden Hurst going through the NFL combine and draft process bbreiner@thestate.com

College Sports

How Hayden Hurst’s 40 time stacked up at the NFL combine

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

March 03, 2018 02:53 PM

Folks already knew Hayden Hurst had the size of an NFL tight end at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.

Turns out his speed was a little below where he’d hoped.

Hurst ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the NFL combine Saturday. The time ranked fourth in the early returns among tight ends behind Penn State’s Mike Gesicki (4.55), N.C. State hybrid Jaylen Samuels (4.55) and Oklahoma’s Mark Andrews.

He’d said the day before his goal was to get in the 4.5 range.

The former walk-on, who was considered by some the top tight end in the 2018 draft broke numerous records for his position at USC and posted 1,175 yards, 92 catches and three touchdowns his final two seasons.

He’d previously played wide receiver after a minor league baseball career was ended by the yips.

