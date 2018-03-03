How Hayden Hurst’s 40 time stacked up at the NFL combine

Folks already knew Hayden Hurst had the size of an NFL tight end at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.
Turns out his speed was a little below where he’d hoped.
Hurst ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the NFL combine Saturday. The time ranked fourth in the early returns among tight ends behind Penn State’s Mike Gesicki (4.55), N.C. State hybrid Jaylen Samuels (4.55) and Oklahoma’s Mark Andrews.
#Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst's first unofficial 40 was a 4.69 (Penn State Gesicki posted a 4.55) pic.twitter.com/6adzr7UxU2— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) March 3, 2018
He’d said the day before his goal was to get in the 4.5 range.
The former walk-on, who was considered by some the top tight end in the 2018 draft broke numerous records for his position at USC and posted 1,175 yards, 92 catches and three touchdowns his final two seasons.
He’d previously played wide receiver after a minor league baseball career was ended by the yips.
Hayden Hurst gauntlet pic.twitter.com/7MdkPrCAEj— Ty Wurth (@WurthDraft) March 3, 2018
