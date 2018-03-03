Here's all our coverage for UNC-Duke game

Duke and North Carolina renewed their rivalry on Saturday night to close the ACC regular season.

Here is an aggregation of our coverage:

GameDay heroics

Duke senior Jack Siman got the day's events off to big start by hitting a halfcourt shot and winning $18,000 during ESPN's College GameDay show earlier on Saturday.

Getting crazy

The Cameron Crazies get fired up in Krzyzewskiville for the UNC game before game in a video by Chuck Liddy.

The Cameron Crazies prepare to enter Cameron Indoor Stadium for Saturday night's showdown between the nationally ranked Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Chuck Liddycliddy@newsobserver.com

Senior night

Duke senior Grayson Allen gets the love on Senior Night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. In the one-and-done era, could Allen be the last high-profile Blue Devil to be honored?

Star gazing

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is a good friend of new Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon. After attending Friday nights Hurricanes game, Romo was in attendance at Saturday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Romo wasn't the only celebrity at the game.

Williams praises Bagley

During his postgame news conference, North Carolina coach Roy Williams admitted he had no one to contain Duke freshman big man Marvin Bagley III.

Williams also lamented the lack of an inside game from the Tar Heels. He didn't like them taking 31 3-point shots either.

"You gotta make plays, gotta make shots to win big games, boys," Williams said.

Coach K savors Allen's last home game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told the media at his postgame news conference that the Blue Devils have been as good as anyone in the ACC defensively after the "first three games."

Krzyzewski later lamented the growth of senior Grayson Allen, comparing him to any college student who struggles academically but perseveres.

Blue Devils rally for second seed in ACC tournament

Jonathan Alexander says it was quite a night at Cameron Indoor Center with Duke rallying from double digits down in the second half to beat UNC and claim the second seed in the ACC tournament.

Bagley leaves mark on rivalry

Columnist Luke DeCock says Duke big man Marvin Bagley III's 18 second-half points helped him leave an impact on the rivalry with UNC.

“You just get in that zone where you feel like nobody can stop you,” Bagley said.

Berry not at his best

Joe Giglio says that North Carolina senior Joel Berry was hard on himself after scoring only six points against Duke on Saturday.

“I played scared as hell and that’s just not me,” Berry said. “I’m a confident dude. I just didn’t out there and play my game tonight.”

Grand home finale for Allen

Jonathan Alexander says that a nervous Grayson Allen's final home game wasn't perfect, but it's one he will never forget.

Coach K said of Allen, "The kid, if he was in the military, they would say, 'Well done, my son, well done.' "