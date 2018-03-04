Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Duke |03.03.18

The Cameron Crazies harass North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) as he waits to inbound the ball in the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) acknowledges the crowd upon his introduction on "Senior Night" prior to the game against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Rapper 2 Chainz records himself among the fans at the Duke vs North vs Carolina basketball game on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo arrives for the North Carolina vs Duke game on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski greets North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to their game on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3), left, embraces teammates Marvin Bagley III (35) and Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the National Anthem prior to their game against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) does a reverse lay-up against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) in the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) blocks a shot by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) breaks to the basket for a dunk on a fast break during the first half against Duke on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21) during the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks over North Carolina's Andrew Platek (3), Sterling Manley (21) and Brandon Robinson (4) during the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a call by official Roger Ayers during the first half against Duke on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) gets a dunk over the North Carolina defense during the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket between Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2), Grayson Allen (3) and Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) and Cameron Johnson (13) defend Duke's Grayson Allen (3) during the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and Joel Berry II (2) defend Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) during the first half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Alex O'Connell (15) chases down a loos ball during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and assistant Nate James react to a foul called against Duke during the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) battles for a loose ball with North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) and Cameron Johnson (13) in the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three point shot over Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) during the second half against Duke on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Johnson lead North Carolina with 16 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after a basket in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) secures a defensive rebound from North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) and Brandon Robinson (4) during the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) chest bumps teammate Marvin Bagley III (35) after a Bagley dunk in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) launches a three point shot over North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players during the second half against Duke on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) drives to the basket against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams wants a charging call against Duke's Bagley in the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks over North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after a dunk over North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams checks the score as the final seconds wind down and Duke secures their 74-64 victory on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski embraces senior Grayson Allen (3) after taking him out of the game during the closing minute of play against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) leaves the court following the Tar Heels' 74-64 loss to Duke on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Berry scored six points in the Tar Heels' loss.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski shakes hands with North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) following the Blue Devil's 74-64 victory on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) moves in against UNC Joel Berry II (2) in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) attempts a first half shot over UNC's Joel Berry II (2).Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) for a dunk in the first half against the Tar Heels. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams yells at his team in the first half of play. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) scores two first half points over UNC's Brandon Robinson (4). Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) s defended by UNC's Cameron Johnson (13) and Garrison Brooks (15) ion the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Duke Jack White (41) and UNC Theo Pinson (1) wrestle for a loose ball in the first half Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, Duke Jack White (41)N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) goes up for a first half shot over UNC's Brandon Huffman (42)Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) and UNC's Joel Berry II (2) battle for a loose ball in the second half. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after being fouled in the second half by UNC's Theo Pinson (1). Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) scores with a second half dunk. Bagley led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) and UNC's Luke Maye (32) race for a loose ball at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells at a game official in the first half. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) contests a shot by UNC's Theo Pinson (1) in the first half. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) reacts as he approaches head coach Mike Krzyzewski as he leaves the court in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time as the Blue Devils defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) gets a hug from head coach Mike Krzyzewski as he leaves the court in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time as the Blue Devils defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) celebrates with the Cameron Crazies as Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) and teammate Grayson Allen (3 celebrate their 74-64 win over the Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com