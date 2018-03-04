Davidson and guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) will be the third seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington.
Davidson and guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) will be the third seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington. TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com

Davidson grabs 3rd seed in Atlantic 10 tourney. Here’s what’s ahead for Wildcats.

By David Scott

March 04, 2018 01:27 PM

Davidson will be the third seed in this week’s Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament at the Verizon Center in Washington.

The Wildcats (18-11, 13-5 A-10) get a double bye along with top-seed Rhode Island, No. 2 St. Bonaventure and No. 4 Saint Joseph’s. That means Davidson will play a quarterfinal game Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Davidson was picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the league. The Wildcats split their regular-season series with both 17th-ranked Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure, teams that are expected to receive bids in the NCAA tournament regardless of how they do in Washington. Most recently, the Wildcats lost 117-113 in triple overtime to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, then rallied to beat Rhode Island 63-61 Friday.

49ers women seeded sixth in C-USA

The Charlotte 49ers’ women are the sixth seed in the Conference USA tournament and will face No. 11 North Texas at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. Charlotte (14-15, 10-6 C-USA) finished in a four-way tie for fourth in the league. The 49ers lost to North Texas 73-68 in their only regular-season meeting.

Atlantic 10 Conference

At Capitol One Arena

Washington

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

La Salle vs. UMass, 6 p.m.

George Washington vs. Fordham, 8:30 p.m.

Second Round

Thursday, March 8

VCU vs. Dayton, Noon

George Mason vs. La Salle-UMass winner, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Duquesne, 6 p.m.

No. 6 vs. George Washington-Fordham winner, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 9

Rhode Island vs. VCU-Dayton winner, Noon

Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason—La Salle-UMass winner, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Richmond-Duquesne winner, 6 p.m.

Davidson vs. Saint Louis—George Washington-Fordham winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, March 10

Rhode Island—VCU-Dayton winner vs. Saint Joseph’sGeorge Mason—La Salle-UMass winner, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure—Richmond-Duquesne winner vs. Davidson—Saint Louis—George Washington-Fordham winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 11

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

