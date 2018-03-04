Davidson grabs 3rd seed in Atlantic 10 tourney. Here’s what’s ahead for Wildcats.

Davidson will be the third seed in this week’s Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament at the Verizon Center in Washington.
The Wildcats (18-11, 13-5 A-10) get a double bye along with top-seed Rhode Island, No. 2 St. Bonaventure and No. 4 Saint Joseph’s. That means Davidson will play a quarterfinal game Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Davidson was picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the league. The Wildcats split their regular-season series with both 17th-ranked Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure, teams that are expected to receive bids in the NCAA tournament regardless of how they do in Washington. Most recently, the Wildcats lost 117-113 in triple overtime to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, then rallied to beat Rhode Island 63-61 Friday.
49ers women seeded sixth in C-USA
The Charlotte 49ers’ women are the sixth seed in the Conference USA tournament and will face No. 11 North Texas at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. Charlotte (14-15, 10-6 C-USA) finished in a four-way tie for fourth in the league. The 49ers lost to North Texas 73-68 in their only regular-season meeting.
David Scott: @davidscott14
Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capitol One Arena
Washington
First Round
Wednesday, March 7
La Salle vs. UMass, 6 p.m.
George Washington vs. Fordham, 8:30 p.m.
Second Round
Thursday, March 8
VCU vs. Dayton, Noon
George Mason vs. La Salle-UMass winner, 2:30 p.m.
Richmond vs. Duquesne, 6 p.m.
No. 6 vs. George Washington-Fordham winner, 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 9
Rhode Island vs. VCU-Dayton winner, Noon
Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason—La Salle-UMass winner, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Richmond-Duquesne winner, 6 p.m.
Davidson vs. Saint Louis—George Washington-Fordham winner, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, March 10
Rhode Island—VCU-Dayton winner vs. Saint Joseph’sGeorge Mason—La Salle-UMass winner, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure—Richmond-Duquesne winner vs. Davidson—Saint Louis—George Washington-Fordham winner, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 11
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
