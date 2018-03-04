How Skai Moore performed, ran at the NFL combine

South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore almost went through his NFL draft process two years ago.
This weekend, after coming back to USC, overcoming an injury that cost him a year and posting an All-SEC season, he got his chance to work on the turf in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.
Moore ran a 4.71-second official time in the 40-yard dash Sunday. The Gamecocks’ career interceptions leader checked in at 6-foot-2 and weighed 226 pounds, up eight from his listed playing weight.
4.74 for #Gamecocks LB Skai Moore pic.twitter.com/6A7AiaHvDM— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) March 4, 2018
#Gamecocks LB Skai Moore in his natural habitat -- coverage reps. Had 14 INTs in career. Fluid. pic.twitter.com/7L1VrQoGQi— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) March 4, 2018
South Carolina LB Skai Moore flies around the field on footage but ran an unofficial 4.71 (which surprised me just a bit). Supremely agile player and it's reflecting in the movement drills. He has notably quick feet among the LB group.#NFLCombine— Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 4, 2018
His coach, Will Muschamp, coached one season in the NFL and spoke highly of his potential.
“The guy is extremely instinctive, extremely bright, intelligent, he’s going to play a long time because he’s athletic,” Muschamp said back in December. “He can play every down, he can play on special teams because he’s a really good space player. In my year in the NFL, one of the many things I learned is the guys that have longevity in that league are intelligent."
Muschamp also said some team will end up happy it picked Moore.
Earlier in the day, Gamecocks defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth went though his testing.
The 6-foot-2, 312-pounder ran a 5.28 40 and got 18 reps on the bench press. He also got some praise from one draft expert.
Former USC cornerback Jamarcus King will workout Monday. Tight end Hayden Hurst went Saturday. Pro Day on campus is March 20.
