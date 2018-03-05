More Videos

South Carolina QB Jake Bentley discusses the Gamecocks heading into preparations for the 2018 season.
South Carolina QB Jake Bentley discusses the Gamecocks heading into preparations for the 2018 season. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Jake Bentley talks one big playbook change brought by Dan Werner

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

March 05, 2018 11:22 AM

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and new Gamecocks quarterbacks coach Dan Werner are still getting to know each other, but Bentley has seen enough to know one thing.

South Carolina will be using more RPO (run-pass option) plays in 2018.

“For sure,” the Gamecocks’ junior quarterback said Monday. “That’s kind of been his big thing coming in, really dissecting the RPO and really getting us to understand the ins and outs of everything of when to throw it, when to hand it off, what looks are best for what RPOs.

“Getting to pick his brain in that aspect has been great. Really the big thing is one-on-one matchups. He wants to take advantage of them. That’s been his forte.”

Werner came to South Carolina from Alabama, where he was an offensive analyst. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss. He won’t call plays for the Gamecocks, but he is adding an element to the playbook, Bentley said.

“He’s had a lot of success with quarterbacks,” Bentley said. “I have always known his big things are the RPOs and one-on-one matchups. That’s what he loves exploit. He wants to give the receivers a chance to go make a play.”

South Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner joined the Gamecocks' staff in time for the 2018 season. Dwayne McLemoredmclemore@thestate.com

