Sophomore USC receiver tears ACL in practice

Sophomore wide receiver Chad Terrell suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s practice and will miss at least the remainder of spring practice.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for Chad, but this is one of the many reasons why we start spring practice so early,” head coach Will Muschamp said in a statement released by the school Monday night. “Since the injury occurred so early in the year, we look forward to getting Chad back on the field and helping us this fall.”
Terrell, a 6-3, 220-pounder, played in 10 games last year and caught three passes for 20 yards.
