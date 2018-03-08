Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Syracuse | 03.07.18

Roy Williams takes out his frustration on his suit jacket after poor play by his team during the second half against Syracuse in their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim chat prior to their game in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina players warm up for their game against Syracuse with a tribute to Woody Durham on their backs on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Durham the “Voice of the Tar Heels” for 40 years died on Wednesday morning.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his team observe a moment of silence in honor of Woody Durham prior to their game against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
The UNC basketball team and fans have a moment of silence prior to the Syracuse game to honor former UNC radio announcer Woody Durham who died earlier this week.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches the video scoreboard introduction for the Syracuse team prior to their game in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) huddles with the starting line up for the Tar Heels prior to their game against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
UNC forward Luke Maye (32) defends as Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) moves inside in the second half. UNC defeated Syracuse 78-59 to advance to the Quarter Finals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
UNC forward Garrison Brooks (15) and teammate guard Joel Berry II (2) double team Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe (35) in the second half. UNC defeated Syracuse 78-59 to advance to the Quarter Finals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim yells instruction to his team during the first half of their ACC Tournament game against North Carolina on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams can't believe the call during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) defends Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) during the first of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim argues with official Roger Ayers during the first half of their ACC Tournament game against North Carolina on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) puts up a shot against Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) and Paschal Chukwu (13) during the first half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Syracuse's Oshae Brissett (11) is called for the foul as North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13), left, and Sterling Manley (21) defend during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) goes up against Syracuse’s Paschal Chukwu (13) during the first of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) shoots as Syracuse's Paschal Chukwu (13) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team during the second half of their ACC Tournament game against Syracuse on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams confers with Joel Berry during the second half of their ACC Tournament game against Syracuse on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Roy Williams takes out his frustration on his suit jacket after poor play by his team during the second half against Syracuse during their ACC Tournament game against North Carolina on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Ethan Hyman
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) puts up a shot against Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) and Tyus Battle (25) during the first half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) shoots as Frank Howard (23), back, and Bourama Sidibe (35) and Marek Dolezaj (21) defend during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) shoots as Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe (35) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Andrew Platek (3) drives to the basket during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Syracuse’s Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
UNC head coach Roy Williams show his displeasure with his team near the end of the first half. UNC played Syracuse during the Second Round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
Wes Durham accepts the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award from the Atlantic Coast Conference Sports Media Association on behalf of his father Woody Durham who passed away on Wednesday. The award was presented to Durham by Dave Goren during the North Carolina vs Syracuse game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) starts a fast break during the second half against Syracuse during their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Williams lead the Tar Heels with 17 points.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams is caught in a moment as official Roger Ayers calls a foul against Syracuse during the second half of their ACC Tournament game against North Carolina on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) flexes his muscles as he reacts to a basket by teammate Kenny Williams during the second half against Syracuse during their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) makes the shot while being fouled by Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe (35) during the first half of UNC's game against Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Syracuse during the first half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Robert Willett
Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) protects the ball from North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the second half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket for two of his 13 points in the first half against Syracuse during their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives against Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) and Paschal Chukwu (13) during the first half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina cheerleaders perform during the second half of UNC's 78-59 victory over Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Syracuse’s Tyus Battle (25) during the second half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams congratulates Theo Pinson (1) as he comes off the court during the second half of UNC's 78-59 victory over Syracuse in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket against Syracuse’s Bourama Sidibe (35) during the second half of their ACC Tournament game on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Williams lead the Tar Heels with 17 points.
Robert Willett
UNC guard Cameron Johnson (13) has the ball stripped by Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) in the first half. UNC defeated Syracuse 78-59 to advance to the Quarter Finals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
Syracuse guard Frank Howard (23) defends UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) in the first half. UNC played Syracuse during the Second Round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim looks to be helping his team play defense against UNC guard Cameron Johnson (13) in the first half. UNC played Syracuse during the Second Round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
UNC guard Kenny Williams (24) reacts after hitting a three pointer in the second half. UNC defeated Syracuse 78-59 to advance to the Quarter Finals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
