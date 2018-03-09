Why USC never gave Alex Woznick another shot at field goal job

26 Hayden Hurst on telling NFL teams about wild baseball background Pause

79 Incoming UNC Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill makes his first move

47 Luke Maye on the UNC-Duke Rivalry

36 Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

69 It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

54 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

80 Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

87 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

44 Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest