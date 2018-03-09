Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Miami |03.08.18

North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) reacts with the Tar Heels bench after a dunk by Theo Pinson in the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) gets tangled with Miami’s Ebuka Izundu (15) in the first half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) breaks to the basket in the first half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with the official during the first half of UNC's game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives around Miami's Dewan Huell (20) during the first half of UNC's game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) puts up a shot over Miami’s Chris Lykes (2) in the first half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Down 14-0 against Miami in the first half, North Carolina coach Roy Williams took his starters out of the game and sent in Andrew Platek (3), Sterling Manley (21), Garrison Brooks (15), Seventh Woods (0) and Brandon Robinson (4) into the game during the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with Theo Pinson (1) during the first half of UNC's game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
Down 14-0, North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) scores the Tar Heels’ first basket with 12:51 to play in the first half against Miami the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) blocks a shot by Miami’s Dewan Huell (20) in the first half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21) blocks a shot by Miami's Dewan Huell (20) during the first half of UNC's game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018. North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) also defends.
Ethan Hyman
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot in the first half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives past Miami’s Chris Lykes (2) in the first half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) huddles with the starters and coach Roy Williams in the first half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs Cameron Johnson (13) in the first half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) passes out of the pressure by Miami's Dewan Huell (20) and Lonnie Walker IV (4) during the first half of UNC's game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket between Miami’s Dewan Huell (20) and Sam Waardenburg (21) in the first half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
The Tar Heels’ bench erupts in celebration after taking the lead over Miami after trailing 14-0 to start the game in the first half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) celebrates as the Tar Heels secure a lead over Miami in the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. North Carolina defeated Miami 82-65.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) hits the court to secure a loose ball from Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton (0) late in the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) celebrates after the Tar Heels took a commanding lead over Miami late in the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. North Carolina defeated Miami 82-65.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his players in the second half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina cheerleaders perform during the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
Miami's Ja'Quan Newton (0) is called for the foul for charging into North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) in the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2), Luke Maye (32) and Cameron Johnson (13) celebrate with Kenny Williams (24) after Miami's Ja'Quan Newton (0) is called for the foul for charging into Williams in the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Luke Maye and his teammate listen to coach Roy Williams in the second half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) makes a three-pointer as Miami's Chris Lykes (2) defends during the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) hits the court after a collision in the second half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina trainer Doug Halverson checks on Joel Berry II (2) during the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina trainer Doug Halverson helps Joel Berry II (2) after taking a fall in the second half against Miami the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. North Carolina defeated Miami 82-6
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket for two of his 11 points in the second half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams encourages his team during the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina coach Roy Williams is angered with the play of his team late in their game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams is angered with the play of his team late in their game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his bench in the second half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) puts up a shot against Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton (0) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket for two of his 11 points in the second half against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket in the second half against Miami the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with Theo Pinson (1) during the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) goes to the basket for a dunk against Miami in the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. North Carolina defeated Miami 82-65. Pinson scored a career high 25 points.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1), center, along with Sterling Manley (21) and the team celebrate a basket by Aaron Rohlman late in the second half of UNC's 82-65 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
