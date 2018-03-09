Davidson back in familiar territory in Atlantic 10 tourney after pounding Saint Louis

Senior forward Peyton Aldridge scored 22 of his game-high 35 points in the first half as No. 3 seed Davidson beat No. 6 seed Saint Louis 78-60 on Friday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship quarterfinals.
The Wildcats (19-11) will play in the semifinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure, who beat 83-77 Richmond after nearly blowing a 17-point lead Friday. It is the fourth straight year Davidson has advanced to the A-10 semifinals. The Wildcats have won six of their last seven games.
Aldridge, who also had seven rebounds and five assists Friday, had a career-high 45 points in a triple overtime loss at Saint Bonaventure on Feb. 27. The Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year made all six shots from 3-point range in the first half Friday.
Wildcats freshman guard Kellan Grady, the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, had 11 points in the first half and finished with 19 against the Billikens. Grady and Aldridge combined for 33 of the team’s 41 points in the first half.
Davell Roby (26 points) made a 3-pointer for Saint Louis before Davidson went on 13-0 run midway through the first half.
Aldridge gave the Wildcats its first double-digit lead at 21-10 on a 3-pointer and hit another long distance shot to make it 26-10 with 9:41 left in the first half.
Davidson led by 26 late in the first half and 41-23 at halftime as the Wildcats made just one turnover and connected on nine of 16 shots from 3-point range. Davidson had just five turnovers.
Roby’s 3-pointer trimmed the margin to 52-37 early in the second half. But Davidson got a 3-pointer by Rusty Reigel to make it 59-41 and the Wildcats won going away.
Davidson beat Saint Louis 54-51 at home on Jan. 3 despite making just four of 23 shots from 3-point range. Aldridge entered Friday averaging 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
No. 1 seed Rhode Island will meet No. 4 Saint Joseph’s in the other semifinal Saturday at Capital One Arena, the home court of the NBA’s Washington Wizards. The title game is Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.
▪ NOTES: Davidson did not try a free throw in the first half and Saint Louis shot just two. … Saint Louis is 17-16 overall under coach Travis Ford … Saint Bonaventure has won 13 games in a row.
DAVIDSON 78, SAINT LOUIS 60
SAINT LOUIS (17-16): French 4-7 0-0 8, Johnson 2-7 4-4 10, Foreman 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 8-15 4-4 26, Bess 5-9 2-2 13, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Psimitis 0-1 0-0 0, Hines 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 20-46 10-10 60.
DAVIDSON (19-11): Michelsen 0-2 0-0 0, Aldridge 13-19 3-4 35, Grady 7-11 4-6 19, Gudmundsson 2-5 2-2 8, Pritchett 0-2 0-0 0, Magarity 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Wynter 0-0 2-2 2, Reigel 2-4 0-0 5, Collins 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Freundlich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 11-14 78.
Halftime—Davidson 41-23. 3-Point Goals—Saint Louis 10-22 (Roby 6-9, Johnson 2-6, Bess 1-3, Hines 1-3, Psimitis 0-1), Davidson 11-23 (Aldridge 6-6, Gudmundsson 2-4, Reigel 1-2, Magarity 1-3, Grady 1-4, Michelsen 0-1, Collins 0-1, Pritchett 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Saint Louis 22 (Bess 7), Davidson 25 (Aldridge 7). Assists—Saint Louis 9 (Bess 4), Davidson 18 (Aldridge 5). Total Fouls—Saint Louis 19, Davidson 11.
