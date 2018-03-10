Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Duke | 03.09.18

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) joins the conversation between North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski prior to their game during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski greet each other prior to their game in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams checks on Duke's Trevon Duval (1) after he was injured during the first half of UNC's game against Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) shoots over Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski checks on Trevor Duval (1) after a injury in the first half against North Carolina on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) during the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) applauds an early North Carolina lead over Duke during the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) block a shot by North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) in the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) dunks as Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket past Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first half of UNC's game against Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks over North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) and Brandon Huffman (42) during the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) in the first half against Duke on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) shoots as North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
Duke Trevon Duval (1) grimaces in pain after being injured in the first half. Duke played UNC in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke's Alex O'Connell (15) passes to teammate Wendell Carter Jr (34) through the UNC defense in the first half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) and UNC's Luke Maye (32) wrestle for a rebound in the first half. Duke played UNC in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
UNC Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after blocking a Duke shot in the first half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke Trevon Duval (1) loses the ball as UNC defenders converge on him in the first half. Duke played UNC in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) goes up to score as UNC's Kenny Williams (24) and Joel Berry II (2) defend. Duke played UNC in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) and teammate Wendell Carter Jr (34) wrestle UNC's Cameron Johnson (13) for the ball in the second half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
UNC Luke Maye (32) looks for help as Duke 's Grayson Allen (3) and teammate Marvin Bagley III (35) trap him during second half action. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke's head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with official Teddy Valentine as play is stopped during the first half of UNC's game against Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018. The officials then conferred and called a flagrant foul on Grayson Allen.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues the foul against Grayson Allen with the officials as North Carolina head coach Roy Williams looks on during the first half of UNC's game against Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
Official Mike Eades delivers the information on the technical foul on Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) to North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in the first half against Duke on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) talks to North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) after being called for a technical foul in the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) gathers himself after a hard foul in the first half against Duke on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
UNC Theo Pinson (1) crashes the party as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and UNC head coach Roy Williams meet before the game begins. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) puts up a shot against Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) in the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) during the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) puts up a shot against Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) in the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Theo Pinson during the closing minutes of their of their game against Duke on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his players during the closing minutes of their of their game against Duke on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) fights for the rebound with Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during the second half of UNC's 74-69 victory over Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) defends Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) in the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) puts up a shot against Marvin Bagley III (35) in the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives against Marvin Bagley III (35) in the first half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) is separated from North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the second half of UNC's 74-69 victory over Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) goes up to score as UNC's Kenny Williams (24) and Joel Berry II (2) defend. Duke played UNC in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) blocks a shot by UNC's Luke Maye (32). UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) gets tangled with Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. (2) during the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) celebrates a North Carolina lead over Duke during the second half of the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks dunks over Duke’s Marvin Bagley III (35) in the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) and the Tar Heels' bench relishes in a dunk by Garrison Brooks in the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) celebrates during the second half of UNC's 74-69 victory over Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) reacts as the Blue Devils close in on the Tar Heels in the second half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) celebrates with Joel Berry II (2) as a timeout is called late in the second half of UNC's 74-69 victory over Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) dives after a loose ball in the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and Marvin Bagley III (35) in the second half on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N
Duke's head coach Mike Krzyzewski talsk with Grayson Allen (3) during the second half of UNC's 74-69 victory over Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
With UNC up by three with 17 seconds left in the game, Duke's Grayson Allen (3) is called for the offensive foul on North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) in UNC's 74-69 victory over Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) reacts after being called for a foul against the Tar Heels. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his player during the final minutes of their game against North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the closing minutes of their of their game against Duke on Friday, March 9, 2018 during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) goes in to score a second half basket as UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
UNC Kenny Williams (24) grabs a rebound from Duke Gary Trent Jr. (2) in the second half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) moves against UNC Theo Pinson (1) during game action.
UNC's Garrison Brooks (15) slams a dunk over Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34). UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gives instructions to Trevon Duval (1) in the first half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
UNC's Theo Pinson (1) reacts near game's end as the Tar Heels prevail as UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Two young Tar Heel fans show their delight as the Tar Heels defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke Gary Trent Jr. (2) takes off on a fast break with the UNC defense in chase in the second half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
Duke Marvin Bagley III (35) goes up to block a second half shot by UNC Luke Maye (32). UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
UNC's Theo Pinson (1) guards Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) in the second half. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
UNC Theo Pinson (1) loses the ball out of bounds with :11 seconds left in the game to give Duke a chance to tie. UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
The Duke bench sits in dejection as time runs out on the Blue Devils and UNC defeated Duke 74-69 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday March 9, 2018.
