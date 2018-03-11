Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Virginia | 03.10.18

North Carolina is introduced before UNC's game against Virginia in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Kyle Guy (5) puts up a shot over North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) in the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Guy lead the Cavaliers with 16 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Virginia's Jack Salt (33) in the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Maye lead North Carolina with 20 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Kyle Guy (5) puts up a shot over North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) in the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Guy lead the Cavaliers with 16 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Jack Salt (33) and Devon Hall (0) go after a rebound with North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) in the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett tries to keep his balance after a loose ball flies past him in the first half. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) defends Virginia's Nigel Johnson (23) during the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team on defense against Virginia in the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) makes a steal from Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) during the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) puts up a shot over Virginia's Nigel Johnson (23) in the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) shoots as Virginia's De'Andre Hunter (12) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Virginia in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) during the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) fouls North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) as Virginia's De'Andre Hunter (12) also defends fduring the first half of UNC's game against Virginia in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams argues with officials after a call against his team during the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) slaps the ball away from UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) in the first half. UNC played Virginia in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia center Jack Salt (33) goes up to block a shot by UNC forward Theo Pinson (1). Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams argues a first half call with a game official. UNC played Virginia in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC guard Cameron Johnson (13) collides with Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first half. UNC played Virginia in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Devon Hall (0) passes around the pressure by North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half of UNC's game against Virginia in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is not happy during the first half of UNC's game against Virginia in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) shoots a three-pointer behind Virginia's Devon Hall (0) and North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) during the first half of UNC's game against Virginia in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) and Virginia's Devon Hall (0) fight for the rebound during the first half of UNC's game against Virginia in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) puts up a shot over North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett complains to a game official after no foul was called on a Cavalier shot attempt in the second half. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia guard Ty Jerome (11) moves the ball against UNC guard Seventh Woods (0) in the first half. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Garrison Brooks (15) and Sterling Manley (21) in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) puts up a shot over Virginia's Jack Salt (33) in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Theo Pinson (1) in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter (12) is fouled by UNC forward Garrison Brooks (15) in the second half. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Devon Hall (0) secures a defensive rebound in the second half the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) and Virginia's Devon Hall (0) battle for a rebound during the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia guard Kyle Guy (5) fires up a second half shot as UNC forward Garrison Brooks (15) and guard Kenny Williams (24) defend. Guy scored 16 points in the win. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Devon Hall (0) drives to the basket as North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21), left, and Cameron Johnson (13) defend during the second half of Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) attempts to stop Virginia center Jack Salt (33) in the second half. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and Sterling Manley (21) defend Virginia's Devon Hall (0) in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his players late in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams speaks with UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) in the closing seconds of the game as Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) huddles with teammates Cameron Johnson (13) Kenny Williams (24) and Luke Maye (32) in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC players forward Theo Pinson (1), forward Garrison Brooks (15) and guard Joel Berry II (2) react as UVA turns over the ball in the second half. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) dives after a loose ball in front of Virginia's Kyle Guy (5) during the second half of Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) reacts near game's end as Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21), Ty Jerome (11) and Devon Hall (0) celebrate in front of North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) after a UNC turnover during the second half of Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Virginia guard Kyle Guy (5) hugs teammate guard De'Andre Hunter (12) as he heads to the foul line near game's end as the Cavaliers extend their lead. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with his team during the second half of Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) makes a three-pointer during the second half of Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket past Virginia's Jack Salt (33) in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his team during a time out in the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams talks with his team, including Luke Maye (32) and Joel Berry II (2), Seventh Woods (0) and Theo Pinson (1) during the second half of Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams walks in front of a dejected bench as the clock ticks down to a Cavalier victory. Virginia defeated UNC 71-63 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) covers his head with a towel as Virginia runs out the clock to clinch the ACC Tournament Championship on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with Virginia head coach Tony Bennett after Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) walks off the court after Virginia's 71-63 victory over UNC in the finals of the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barcl
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s coach Roy Williams leaves the court after the Tar heels fell 71-63 to Virginia in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) and assistant coach Hubert Davis leave the court after the Tar heels fell 71-63 to Virginia in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) leaves the court after the Tar heels fell 71-63 to Virginia in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia’s Ty Jerome (11) embraces teammate Isaiah Wilkins (21) after the Cavaliers defeated North Carolina to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate their ACC Tournament Championship on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com