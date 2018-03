Kansas senior guard Devonte' Graham, a former standout at Broughton High School, told reporters on Sunday he is rooting for N.C. State.

If the top-seeded Jayhawks beat 16-seed Penn and if the ninth-seeded Wolfpack can defeat 8-seed Seton Hall on Thursday, Kansas and N.C. State would play in the round of 32 on Saturday.

"Graham says he would enjoy meeting NC State in the NCAA tournament. He says he has a lot of friends on that team," tweeted Dani Welniak, a reporter for KCTV5.

