College Sports

Want to watch NC teams play in the NCAA? Here’s how and when to do it.

By LaVendrick Smith

March 15, 2018 11:41 AM

One North Carolina team has already been eliminated from the NCAA tournament (sorry, NC Central), but for the remaining five teams from the state, the tournament starts Thursday.

Here’s when you can catch your North Carolina team in the tournament, and the channel to find them.

Thursday

  • UNC Greensboro vs. Gonzaga at 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Duke vs. Iona at 2:45 p.m. (CBS)
  • NC State vs. Seton Hall at 4:30 p.m. (TBS)
  • Davidson vs. Kentucky at 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

Friday

  • UNC vs. Lipscomb at 2:45 p.m. (CBS)

