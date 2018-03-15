Want to watch NC teams play in the NCAA? Here’s how and when to do it.

One North Carolina team has already been eliminated from the NCAA tournament (sorry, NC Central), but for the remaining five teams from the state, the tournament starts Thursday.
Here’s when you can catch your North Carolina team in the tournament, and the channel to find them.
Thursday
- UNC Greensboro vs. Gonzaga at 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
- Duke vs. Iona at 2:45 p.m. (CBS)
- NC State vs. Seton Hall at 4:30 p.m. (TBS)
- Davidson vs. Kentucky at 7:10 p.m. (CBS)
Friday
- UNC vs. Lipscomb at 2:45 p.m. (CBS)
Charlotte-area NCAA TV channels
TBS TRU TNT
Spectrum 24 75 26
Continuum 32 31 43
DirecTV 247 246 245
Dish 139 242 138
U-Verse HD 1112 1164 1108
Comporium 127 151 129
