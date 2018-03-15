Here’s how UNC Greensboro nearly ended the longest 1st-round streak in the NCAAs

Gonzaga was pursuing its 10th consecutive first-round victory in the NCAA tournament, longest in Division 1. UNC Greensboro was just hoping to win one – as in ever in school history.
So what in the name of Adam Morrison was going on Thursday? In a game that started before noon Mountain Time, the Zags got sloppy guarding dribble-penetration, let the Spartans back into this one, and had to sweat out the last two minutes of a 68-64 victory on Boise State’s campus.
Coach Wes Miller, who grew up in Charlotte and played for North Carolina, nearly became the hottest name in college basketball Thursday. The scouting report was that Miller’s Spartans had to make 3s to succeed this season. Gonzaga took that away for the most part, but some surprisingly effective dribble-penetration gave UNC Greensboro the lead briefly before the fourth-seeded Zags prevailed in an arena full of Gonzaga’s fans.
UNC Greensboro is still winless in three NCAA tournament appearances, but for five minutes, this looked like high alert on the upset scale. The threat ended when Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell hit a huge 3-pointer (despite going 2-of-8 overall from 3). Then, UNC Greensboro’s offense broke down, including a key offensive foul on Francis Alonso, as he attempted to drive through traffic.
Norvell’s body-language looked full of confidence on that 3, despite him making just three of 12 overall shot attempts. This was Norvell’s first NCAA tournament game, after redshirting last season.
“He’s just wired to...he’s going to make a play,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “Now, sometimes it’s a bad play and sometimes it’s a bad shot. But usually, down the stretch of games, he’s confident enough and it usually goes in.”
Three who mattered
Demetrius Troy: UNC Greensboro’s junior guard was terrific getting to the rim, making eight of 11 shots for 16 points.
Johnathan Williams: A long, graceful forward for Gonzaga, Williams was the matchup UNC-G wasn’t equipped to counter. He finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
James Dickey: His 11 boards were essential to UNC-G outrebounding Gonzaga 41-37 overall.
Observations
▪ Miller would love to have back a play call, coming out of a late timeout. His initial instinct was the right one, then he switched to a play the Zags anticipated and had scouted heavily.
▪ It was clear Few saw any chance of UNC Greensboro winning this game would be about the 3-point line, where the Spartans made 36 percent this season. The Zags spread their defense to the edges, and UNC-G missed all 13 shots from 3 in the first half.
▪ It appeared the officials missed what should have been a shot-clock reset that would have been benefited UNC-G late in the game. On the replay, it looked as if a Spartans shot grazed the rim.
They said it
“Their guards finished 2s in the paint better than we saw on film, better than we had seen them do all year.” – Few, on the drives that got UNC Greensboro back in the game in the second half.
“I didn’t even really notice it. All I heard was guys from the bench yelling at me: ‘You’ve got to shoot the ball! You’ve got to shoot the ball!’” – Alonso on what might have been a missed shot-clock reset late.
GONZAGA 68, UNC-GREENSBORO 64
UNC-GREENSBORO (27-8): Dickey 5-10 0-2 10, Smith 2-10 0-0 4, Kuiper 3-9 0-1 7, Alonso 6-17 3-4 16, Troy 8-11 0-0 16, Galloway 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Massey 1-2 2-2 4, Miller 2-5 0-1 4, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 5-10 64.
GONZAGA (31-4): Williams 8-12 3-9 19, Tillie 1-6 0-0 2, Melson 2-5 0-1 4, Norvell 3-12 7-8 15, Perkins 7-14 0-0 16, Hachimura 1-6 2-4 4, Kispert 3-4 1-3 8, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 13-25 68.
Halftime—Gonzaga 32-23. 3-Point Goals—UNC-Greensboro 3-22 (Galloway 1-2, Kuiper 1-4, Alonso 1-7, Troy 0-2, Smith 0-7), Gonzaga 5-23 (Perkins 2-7, Norvell 2-8, Kispert 1-2, Hachimura 0-1, Tillie 0-2, Melson 0-3). Fouled Out—Dickey. Rebounds—UNC-Greensboro 39 (Dickey 11), Gonzaga 33 (Williams 13). Assists—UNC-Greensboro 7 (Alonso, Troy, Massey 2), Gonzaga 7 (Perkins, Tillie 2). Total Fouls—UNC-Greensboro 22, Gonzaga 14.
