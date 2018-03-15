Explaining the Creighton-Charlotte connection: 1,000 miles, 2 players, 1 homecoming

If only you could have seen Ty-Shon Alexander and Davion Mintz’s faces during the NCAA tournament selection show.
Alexander and Mintz, two guards for No. 8 seed Creighton, knew they could have gone anywhere for the opening rounds of March Madness – Dallas, San Diego, and just about everywhere in between.
Instead they got exactly the location they wanted – Charlotte, the same place both grew up and starred at in high school.
“It felt good just to see my city pop up,” Alexander, who played his sophomore season at Northside Christian, said. “(Me and Davion) both looked at each other, dapped each other up, and said, ‘We’re going home.’”
Charlotte isn’t a natural feeder city for Creighton, although there have been connections over the years. Paul Silas, the longtime Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats coach and father of current Hornets assistant Stephen Silas, starred at Creighton in the early 1960s..
But for two Charlotte kids to travel more than 1,000 miles away to Omaha, Neb., for school, to now get to show why they left at all? It’s about all they could have asked for.
“It was unbelievable, just being blessed with the opportunity to come home,” Mintz said. “To play in front of people that you love, people that really look up to you, it just means the most to me.”
Now, neither Alexander nor Mintz is the cog that makes Creighton go. Alexander is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound freshman guard averaging 5.6 points in almost 18 minutes per game. Mintz, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore, contributes roughly the same, averaging about 6 points and 21 minutes per contest.
Those are far cries from the numbers they put up in high school (Mintz averaged 20.7 points as a senior at North Mecklenburgh High), but there’s still plenty of time for such young guards to improve. For now, they’ll do what they can for Creighton as it prepares to take on No. 9 Kansas State on Friday.
And, of course, they’ll indulge in some luxuries of home. Alexander said he hadn’t had a chance to visit his grandmother, but that was a stop he’d definitely be making. Likewise, Mintz said he needed to visit with his parents... and figure out how many people he’d have coming to Friday’s game.
“Hopefully a hundred,” Mintz said. “As many as we can.”
Then there’s the showing-off part of being back home – introducing their teammates to all that Charlotte has to offer. High on that list? Bojangles, which doesn’t exist in Omaha.
Regardless of what happens on Friday or how much either guard plays, the weekend will serve as a welcome reminder: No matter how far you go, home will always be waiting.
And don’t forget the fried chicken, too.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
