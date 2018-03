UNC Tar Heels Seventh Woods energizes teammates in Charlotte dunkathon

At the end of practice for first-round action of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, the North Carolina Tar Heels held an informal dunkathon for the fans. Tar Heels guard Seventh Woods missed his first dunk attempt and was encouraged by his teammates and head coach Roy Williams to try again. Woods didn't disappoint with his teammates saying, "he's still got it."