Photo Gallery: North Carolina practices for NCAA Tournament| 03.15.18

North Carolina players from left, K.J. Smith (30), Andrew Platek (3), Sterling Manley (21), Walker Miller (22) and Garrison Brooks (15) wait to enter the court for their practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) fields questions during a press conference prior to the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams fields questions about his team during a press conference prior to the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Tar Heels will face Lipscomb in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Charlotte.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams enters the court for the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) stretches during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former Tar Heel Kendall Marshall watches North Carolina practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former Tar Heel Kendall Marshall guards North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) stretches during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) dunks during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) dunks during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Tar Heels will face Lipscomb in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Charlotte.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Emily Ray and her three-year-old daughter Finley Ray of Charlotte, N.C. watch the Tar Heels’ practice for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) does a reverse dunk during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Theo Pinson (1) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) goes for an acrobatic dunk during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) huddles with his teammate at the conclusion of the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com