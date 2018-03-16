A Michael Jordan record falls, plus more from Friday’s NCAA tournament games

SHARE COPY LINK UNC's Joel Berry scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ 84-66 victory in the the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett

UNC's Joel Berry scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ 84-66 victory in the the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett