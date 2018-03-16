Revenge game gone wrong for Marcus Foster spells doom for Creighton vs. Kansas State

This certainly couldn’t have been the comeback game Marcus Foster had in mind.
Foster, No. 8 Creighton’s leading scorer this season, only ended up with the Bluejays after being kicked off the team at Kansas State. Two failed drug tests at Kansas State led to two suspensions for Foster, and the third failed test was a one-way ticket out of the Wildcats’ program.
Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game then was the perfect revenge game for Foster. Or atonement game. Or really, whatever emotions the senior guard was dealing with pregame.
But whatever those emotions were, this certainly wasn’t the performance he was hoping for. Foster finished the game, which Creighton ultimately lost 69-59, with a measly five points. He missed nine of 11 shots. He didn’t make his first basket until 29 minutes in.
“I really just couldn’t find my rhythm,” Foster said. “They just did a lot of things to get us out of rhythm.”
Despite Foster’s ineffectiveness, Creighton managed to keep the contest close for about three-quarters of the game. Then midway through the second half, Kansas State finally started to pull away, its 46 shooting percentage providing a hefty cushion.
Overall, it turned out that Foster’s poor outing wasn’t an anomaly – it was more indicative of Creighton’s poor outing as a whole, and Kansas State’s superior play.
“Now we get to move on,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “Just happy to win and advance.”
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
KANSAS ST. 69, CREIGHTON 59
KANSAS ST. (23-11): Mawien 1-2 2-2 5, Sneed 3-8 1-3 9, Brown 5-14 7-10 18, Diarra 2-4 2-3 7, Stokes 5-9 0-2 11, Sallah 0-0 0-0 0, Stockard 1-3 0-0 2, Patrick 0-0 0-0 0, Schoen 0-0 0-0 0, McGuirl 6-10 2-3 17, Wainright 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-50 14-25 69.
CREIGHTON (21-12): Hegner 5-12 1-1 12, Foster 2-11 0-0 5, Ballock 5-14 2-2 16, Mintz 4-10 0-0 10, Thomas 4-9 1-2 9, Epperson 1-3 0-0 2, Suarez 0-0 0-0 0, Scurry 0-0 0-0 0, Clement 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 1-5 0-0 3, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-68 4-5 59.
Halftime—Kansas St. 32-26. 3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 9-19 (McGuirl 3-5, Sneed 2-5, Mawien 1-1, Brown 1-2, Diarra 1-2, Stokes 1-4), Creighton 9-34 (Ballock 4-11, Mintz 2-2, Alexander 1-4, Hegner 1-6, Foster 1-7, Clement 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out—Diarra. Rebounds—Kansas St. 31 (Sneed, Brown 6), Creighton 41 (Ballock 8). Assists—Kansas St. 12 (Brown, Diarra, Stokes 3), Creighton 12 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 11, Creighton 21.
