Here’s why Davidson’s Bob McKillop is ‘uplifted’ after NCAA loss to Kentucky

Here’s how Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop feels these days, a week after his Atlantic 10-champion Wildcats lost to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament:
“Rejuvenated,” McKillop said. “Refreshed. Uplifted. I’m still learning and am so excited about that.”
It was a successful season by any measure – although McKillop can still point out a play or two late in the game against Kentucky that might have turned things in Davidson’s favor.
The Wildcats, picked to finish sixth in the league, went 21-12, making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2015. Senior forward Peyton Aldridge completed one of the great careers in Davidson history, named the A-10’s player of the year and finishing third on the school’s career scoring list (2,171). Another star emerged in freshman guard Kellan Grady.
So, although McKillop will lose four others – forwards Will Magarity and Oskar Michelsen and guards Rusty Reigel and Jordan Watkins – to graduation, there’s a reason he’s feeling, at 67, as eager to start another season as he ever has.
Davidson will again be perimeter oriented, with Grady and fellow starting guards KiShawn Pritchett and Jon Axel Gudmundsson returning. Grady is as potentially transformational player as Aldridge – or, in recent years, Jack Gibbs or Tyler Kalinoski.
Grady, the A-10’s freshman of the year, hit seven 3-pointers in his first game and hardly slowed down from there. He averaged 18.0 points on 50.1 percent shooting – a remarkable percentage for a guard.
McKillop said there is plenty for Grady to work on in the offseason.
“If he wants to be a full-time point guard, he’s going to need to improve his ball-handling skills,” McKillop said. “I’m challenging him and Jon Axel that they have to understand that defense comes first. They have to become defensive stoppers.”
McKillop said he hopes Grady will be invited to former Wildcats great Stephen Curry’s basketball camp this summer, a spot where Gibbs was able to make a substantial leap a few summers ago.
Gudmundsson and Pritchett, who will both be juniors, figure to be Davidson’s on-court leaders next season. McKillop said Gudmundsson, who is from Iceland, will evolve into that role, especially as his command of English continues to improve. Pritchett, who has been bothered by knee problems for much of his career, is taking a six-week rehab treatment that should have him at full strength by October.
The Wildcats will have some new and familiar faces next season, as well. That includes two players whose absence this season might have kept the Wildcats from accomplishing even more.
Freshman guard Luke Frampton, whom McKillop describes as potentially one of the best shooters he has coached, missed the season with an ACL injury. Senior forward Nathan Ekwu, who didn’t play because of a knee injury, will come back as a medical redshirt and give Davidson a much-needed rim protector and physical inside presence.
“Yes, I sometimes lay awake at night wondering what it would have been like this season with those two playing,” McKillop said.
The Wildcats have also signed three freshmen whom McKillop is excited about – guards Michael Jones and David Czerapowicz and power forward Nelson Boachie-Yiadom. McKillop hopes to land at least another potentially high-impact recruit this spring.
Davidson football
New Wildcats football coach Scott Abell has filled out his staff, hiring Austin Eisenhofer to coach tight ends and Mark Hogan to coach safeties. Hogan is a former Charlotte 49ers linebacker who scored the first touchdown in program history, an interception in the first few minutes of Charlotte’s inaugural game in 2013 against Campbell.
