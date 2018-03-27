Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe, Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge headline college All-Star game

Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe and Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge may have completed their college basketball careers, but they still have one last game to play.
Both players were selected to compete in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Reese’s All-Star game on Friday in San Antonio, the site of this year’s Final Four. The game is scheduled to tip at 4:30 p.m. (EST) and will air on CBS Sports.
DeVoe and Aldridge, both seniors, saw their college careers end this month in the NCAA tournament. Aldridge’s Davidson Wildcats lost a hard-fought 78-73 game to Kentucky in their first tournament game, and DeVoe’s Clemson Tigers fell to Kansas 80-76 in Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup.
DeVoe and Aldridge earned their spots in the NABC game, which honors some of the top seniors in the nation, by virtue of their terrific seasons.
Aldridge, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward, averaged 21.2 points and 7.6 rebounds this season en route to being named the Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Year (along with St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams, who will also play in the NABC game). DeVoe, a 6-foot-3, 207-pound guard from Shelby, averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Both players will play for the East and be joined by: Adams; Vladimir Brodziansky (TCU); Jevon Carter (West Virginia); Xavier Cooks (Winthrop); Marcus Foster (Creighton);, Jordan Howard (Central Arkansas); George King (Colorado); Zach Thomas (Bucknell) and Thomas Welsh (UCLA).
The West roster includes: Jordan McLaughlin (Southern Cal); Trae Bell-Haynes (Vermont); Bogdan Bliznyuk (Eastern Washington); Tyler Nelson (Fairfield); Desi Rodriguez (Seton Hall); Hayden Dalton (Wyoming); Yante Maten (Georgia); Gabe Levin (Long Beach State); Ben Lammers (Georgia Tech); Rokas Gustys (Hofstra); and Keenan Evans (Texas Tech).
