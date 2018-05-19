Tar Heels prepare for postseason

UNC baseball coach Mike Fox discusses the effect of the Tar Heels' postseason disappointment in 2017 and having the No. 1 seed in the 2018 ACC Championship after completing a sweep of Virginia Tech on May 19, 2018.
Duke basketball walk-on Brennan Besser will bike, run and walk across the country this summer to raise awareness and donations for the intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) community. Besser's older sister is IDD.
Former NBA star David Robinson, a member of the Knight Commission and the Rice commission, said the UNC academic fraud case "undermines" what college basketball should be about. Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the Knight Commission.
The Denver Broncos took NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall in the NFL draft. The consensus first team All-American is the Wolfpack all time leader in sacks in and tackles for a loss.
NC State's Jaylen Samuels is drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round. Samuels, the Wolfpack's all-time leading receiver, is the NFL draft's Swiss Army knife of players - he can do everything.