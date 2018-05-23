UNC hoops legend Phil Ford diagnosed with prostate cancer, recovering from surgery

Phil Ford, the North Carolina basketball legend, underwent surgery Tuesday for prostate cancer that was discovered recently in an annual physical.
Ford is recovering under the care of UNC urology professor Dr. Eric Wallen, the school said in a statement Wednesday.
“I’m in a really good place spiritually and know I’m in the best place in the hands of God, Dr. Wallen and the staff at UNC Hospitals,” Ford said in the statement. “I’ll manage this with their help and the support of my family and friends.”
A native of Rocky Mount, Ford was the ACC tournament MVP as a freshman point guard for the Tar Heels.
He went on to a 7-year NBA career and later returned to UNC as an assistant coach, from 1988-2000.
In 2012, he was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
