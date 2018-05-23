Tar Heel great Phil Ford, holds the North Carolina school record, scoring 2,290 points during his career between 1974-78. Ford was photographed on October 28, 2008 at Bobcats Arena in Charlotte where he is an assistant coach.
Tar Heel great Phil Ford, holds the North Carolina school record, scoring 2,290 points during his career between 1974-78. Ford was photographed on October 28, 2008 at Bobcats Arena in Charlotte where he is an assistant coach. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Tar Heel great Phil Ford, holds the North Carolina school record, scoring 2,290 points during his career between 1974-78. Ford was photographed on October 28, 2008 at Bobcats Arena in Charlotte where he is an assistant coach. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

College Sports

UNC hoops legend Phil Ford diagnosed with prostate cancer, recovering from surgery

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

May 23, 2018 11:37 AM

Phil Ford, the North Carolina basketball legend, underwent surgery Tuesday for prostate cancer that was discovered recently in an annual physical.

Ford is recovering under the care of UNC urology professor Dr. Eric Wallen, the school said in a statement Wednesday.

“I’m in a really good place spiritually and know I’m in the best place in the hands of God, Dr. Wallen and the staff at UNC Hospitals,” Ford said in the statement. “I’ll manage this with their help and the support of my family and friends.”

IMG_Ford_historical_phot_4_1_0G2GFLJU_L60870094.JPG
Phil Ford celebrates the Tar Heels' win in the championship game of the 1975 ACC Tournament.
News & Observer file photo

A native of Rocky Mount, Ford was the ACC tournament MVP as a freshman point guard for the Tar Heels.

He went on to a 7-year NBA career and later returned to UNC as an assistant coach, from 1988-2000.

In 2012, he was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Listen to former UNC player and assistant coach Phil Ford as he talks at the Smith Center Wednesday, May 13, 2015, about former UNC head coach Bill Guthridge, who died on Tuesday. Video by Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com

  Comments  