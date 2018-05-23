Virginia basketball tweets the things it did last season. But it forgot a big one.

The Virginia men’s basketball team tweeted a list of notable moments from its 2017-18 season Wednesday morning – including how the Cavaliers were the ACC regular season and tournament champs.

The tweet also mentioned a school-record 31 wins and how UVA earned a No. 1 ranking for the first time in more than three decades.

Consensus National Coach of the Year

ACC Coach of the Year

ACC Regular-Season Champs

ACC Tournament Champs

School-record Wins

First No. Ranking Since 1982#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/9RwnPFyjKh — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) May 23, 2018

But it left out one not-so-little detail about the campaign — its loss to No. 16 seed UMBC in the NCAA tournament — and Twitter was more than willing to point it out.

Virginia’s 74-54 loss to the Retrievers on March 16 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament was the first time in tournament history a No. 16 seed had beaten a No. 1 seed.

But what happened vs UMBC? pic.twitter.com/bmNdv0oXoN — Brett Bosse (@brett8055) May 23, 2018

Though the responses, including some from UNC and NC State fans, mostly focused on the biggest upset in the tournament’s history, some Wahoos were still able to fire back given that Virginia only lost two games during the regular season.

UVA had no trouble handling North Carolina! — Chief (@sm1958) May 23, 2018

Trolled by NC State, Maryland, & Louisville fans? Talk about a complete lack of self-awareness to their collective lack of relevance. #Nobodies #WhenIdiotsUnite #HateUsCauseYouAintUs #wahoowa pic.twitter.com/KThv49mw4h — Rick Fin (@Fin13Dog) May 23, 2018

