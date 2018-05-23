Virginia guard Kyle Guy, left, is bent over in disappointment as UMBC players and team officials celebrate their upset of the tournament's top seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March. It was the first time a No. 1 seed has been defeated by a No. 16 seed in tournament history.
Virginia guard Kyle Guy, left, is bent over in disappointment as UMBC players and team officials celebrate their upset of the tournament's top seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March. It was the first time a No. 1 seed has been defeated by a No. 16 seed in tournament history. John McDonnell Washington Post
Virginia guard Kyle Guy, left, is bent over in disappointment as UMBC players and team officials celebrate their upset of the tournament's top seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March. It was the first time a No. 1 seed has been defeated by a No. 16 seed in tournament history. John McDonnell Washington Post

College Sports

Virginia basketball tweets the things it did last season. But it forgot a big one.

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

May 23, 2018 01:22 PM

The Virginia men’s basketball team tweeted a list of notable moments from its 2017-18 season Wednesday morning – including how the Cavaliers were the ACC regular season and tournament champs.

The tweet also mentioned a school-record 31 wins and how UVA earned a No. 1 ranking for the first time in more than three decades.

But it left out one not-so-little detail about the campaign — its loss to No. 16 seed UMBC in the NCAA tournament — and Twitter was more than willing to point it out.

Virginia’s 74-54 loss to the Retrievers on March 16 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament was the first time in tournament history a No. 16 seed had beaten a No. 1 seed.

Though the responses, including some from UNC and NC State fans, mostly focused on the biggest upset in the tournament’s history, some Wahoos were still able to fire back given that Virginia only lost two games during the regular season.

The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd. NCAA Video and AP Photos

Read More

Read More

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery. NC Governor's Office

  Comments  