Where will NC State target Drake Thomas play college football? Here's when we'll know.

Football fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out where Drake Thomas will play in college.
Thomas, a Class of 2019 three-star recruit from Heritage High, posted on Twitter Wednesday that he will be making his announcement on June 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the school.
The 6-1, 225-pound inside linebacker has N.C. State, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Charlotte and Tennessee as his top choices. His older brother, Thayer, was a redshirt freshman wide receiver last season at N.C. State.
Thomas is the No. 22 player in North Carolina and the No 19 ranked inside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.
Thomas has been a starter on the Huskies’ varsity team since his freshman year. He had 112 tackles last season for Heritage and has racked up 270 stops in three seasons. As a part-time running back, Thomas rushed for 287 yards and three scores as a junior, leading the Huskies to a 12-2 record and the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
