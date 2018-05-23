Duke basketball is heading to Canada this summer. Here's the schedule.

Duke men's basketball has a three-game foreign trip planned for August to play exhibitions against Canadian university teams.

The Blue Devils will play games at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, a city just outside Toronto that's home to incoming Duke freshman guard R.J. Barrett. Duke will play Ryerson on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and the University of Toronto at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The trip concludes in greater Montreal where the Blue Devils play McGill on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. at Bell Place in suburban Laval, Quebec.

Ticket and television information is still being finalized and will be announced at a later date, said Mike Cragg, Duke's deputy director of athletics.

The NCAA allows schools to take a foreign trip once during a four-year period. It must take place during a time when classes are not in session. Duke will leave for Canada on Aug. 13 and return on Aug. 19. That's after the summer session ends on Aug. 12 and prior to the start of the fall semester on Aug. 27.

RJ Barrett will be heading home to Canada when he travels with the Blue Devils this summer. FIBA

Duke had a trip to the Dominican Republic planned last August but had to cancel at the last minute when coach Mike Krzyzewski needed knee replacement surgery.

Teams are allowed up to 10 practices in conjunction with their foreign tours. That extra practice time is especially crucial for Duke, which lost all five of its starters from last season's 29-8 team to the NBA draft.

Barrett is among five incoming freshman that make up the nation's No. 1-rated recruiting class.

