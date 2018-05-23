With loss to Pitt, UNC won't advance to semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship

It was a decisive game for top-seeded North Carolina on Wednesday.
One that required the Tar Heels to win in order to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship this week.
Pittsburgh had beaten Georgia Tech on Tuesday, which meant regardless of the Tar Heels' game on Friday, if they beat the Panthers, they would advance due to a tie breaker. If the Tar Heels lost, the Panthers would advance.
The expectation was that UNC would get the victory. It swept Pitt earlier in the season, outscoring the Panthers 32-5 in the three games. But it was Pitt (29-25) who got the win on Wednesday, and will now advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
After UNC went ahead 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning, Pitt scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take its first lead of the game. The Panthers would hold on for the narrow 5-4 victory.
The 12th seeded Panthers finished 2-0 in pool play. Pitt will play either No. 4 Duke or No. 5 Louisville in the semifinals on Saturday.
Wednesday night's game started nearly an hour and a half later than expected. No. 2 seeded Clemson blew out No. 11 seeded Notre Dame 21-4 in the previous game.
For UNC, however, its game was much tougher. Every time UNC scored, Pitt had an answer.
The Tar Heels started the game putting up two runs in the top of the first inning. Junior Kyle Datres knocked in the first run, with a RBI groundout. And Ike Freeman hit a RBI-single with two outs to make it 2-0.
Pitt answered in the bottom of the inning scoring one run. When UNC scored a run in the top of the third inning, Pitt put up two runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game 3-3.
In the fifth inning, with bases loaded and zero outs, UNC sophomore Brandon Martorano hit a ground ball to second base, which resulted in a double play. However, UNC junior Brandon Riley was able to score, and the Tar Heels went up 4-3.
Pitt threatened to tie the game or take the lead on multiple occasions, including the bottom of the fifth, and bottom of the sixth. UNC relief pitcher Josh Hiatt put a stop to it both times.
But the Panthers finally broke through in the seventh inning.
Hiatt walked two consecutive batters with one out and was pulled. Pitt's Chris Cappas then hit a one-out double down the left field line to score a run. Pitt's Cole Maclaren then knocked in another run on a sacrifice bunt to give Pitt its first lead of the game.
Both runs were charged to Hiatt, who pitched in four innings.
UNC had a runner in scoring position in the top of the ninth. Riley hit a shot to the wall, but Pitt's Frank Maldonado tracked it down.
UNC will play one final game of pool play against Georgia Tech on Friday at 3 p.m. before the semifinals.
